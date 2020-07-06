The Bitcoin consolidation may be coming to an end as we are challenging the wedge resistance at 9350. Although a bearish wedge (lower highs and consistent lows) the risk is building for an upside break rather than a downside one. Why? You might ask. The RSI is breaking a downtrend line that has been keeping the instrument contained since May.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bulls testing critical monthly resistance structure
The bulls are taking on the bears at a critical juncture on the charts. The price has spiked in Asia, printing a fresh high in an ascending channel along the trendline support. However, there is a lack of conviction until bulls get over the line.
XRP/USD escapes the range, targets $0.1900
XRP/USD has jumped above $0.1800 and hit the intraday high at $0.1831 amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0/1824 by the time of writing, the upside momentum ...
ADA/USD explodes above $0.1 as Shelly mainnet goes live
Cardano is at the helm of the cryptocurrency recoveries on the day as it majestically takes down the resistance at $0.1 for the first time in 2020. The action above this key was bound to happen following the release of the Cardano Shelly mainnet.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD clings to Bollinger Band middle, eyes on $3.00
EOS is retreating from the high traded in July $2.64. The digital asset is following the general trend in the market which has been bearish in the past 24 hours. EOS/USD teeters at $2.57 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.