Volatility has drifted lower since March 23, which is typical during price consolidation. Considering the sharp correction this month, lower volatility could encourage buyers to return at support levels.

Immediate resistance is seen at $40,000 where buyers failed to sustain upside over the past few days. $42,000 is the next level of resistance which is around the 200-day moving average.

Bitcoin (BTC) has traded sideways over the past week as the correction phase stabilizes. The cryptocurrency held short-term support at $36,000 and was trading around $39,000 at the time of writing. Resistance is seen at the upper bound of the week-long range around $42,000.

