Bitcoin (BTC) has traded sideways over the past week as the correction phase stabilizes. The cryptocurrency held short-term support at $36,000 and was trading around $39,000 at the time of writing. Resistance is seen at the upper bound of the week-long range around $42,000.
Bitcoin is holding above the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart which suggests the short-term trend is improving.
Immediate resistance is seen at $40,000 where buyers failed to sustain upside over the past few days. $42,000 is the next level of resistance which is around the 200-day moving average.
Bitcoin is down about 3% over the past seven days as the price recovery from $30,000 stalls.
Volatility has drifted lower since March 23, which is typical during price consolidation. Considering the sharp correction this month, lower volatility could encourage buyers to return at support levels.
Hourly bitcoin chart shows short-term support and resistance levels.
Source: TradingView
