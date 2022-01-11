After a steady start, Cryptocurrencies were subjected to high volatility on Monday with overall risk trends having an important impact.

The slide in risk appetite and stronger dollar triggered sharp selling during the European session with bitcoin sliding to fresh 3-month lows below $40,000.

Although there was strong buying on dips, bitcoin retreated again after a surge to near $42,000. Overall, bitcoin was able to sustain gains on Tuesday with bitcoin just above $42,000 as risk appetite attempted to stabilise.

Ether also declined sharply to lows below $2,950 before an attempted recovery and posted a further recovery to just above $3,100 on Tuesday.