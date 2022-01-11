After a steady start, Cryptocurrencies were subjected to high volatility on Monday with overall risk trends having an important impact.
The slide in risk appetite and stronger dollar triggered sharp selling during the European session with bitcoin sliding to fresh 3-month lows below $40,000.
Although there was strong buying on dips, bitcoin retreated again after a surge to near $42,000. Overall, bitcoin was able to sustain gains on Tuesday with bitcoin just above $42,000 as risk appetite attempted to stabilise.
Ether also declined sharply to lows below $2,950 before an attempted recovery and posted a further recovery to just above $3,100 on Tuesday.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Sandbox price to rebound strongly as SAND bulls prepare for 30% upswing
Sandbox price may have set a local bottom on January 10 as a key technical indicator suggests that SAND is ready for a bullish reversal. If SAND slices above $5.90, an additional 51% upswing will be on the radar.
Andre Cronje teases new decentralized exchanges on Fantom
Andre Cronje, the architect behind decentralized finance giant Yearn, has revealed new features for his upcoming new project on Fantom. In early January, he stated that he will be deploying a new experiment, including a new token on the Fantom blockchain.
Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL arrives at an inflection point
Solana price has seen a considerable drop over the last week as the crypto markets continue to bleed. While this descent might seem bearish, it has allowed SOL to reach an inflection point, allowing it a chance to make a comeback.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.