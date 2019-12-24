- Bitcoin options will be launched on several trading platforms within a month.
- Experts take a measured approach to the new cryptocurrency-based tool.
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are cautious about Bitcoin options launch as the market reaction may be unpredictable once they go mainstream.
Currently, Bitcoin options are available on Bakkt, a platform for physical Bitcoin futures trading operated by ICE (Intercontinental Exchange). The product was launched at the beginning of December. CME Group plans to launch its options on January 13. Also, OKEx, a popular exchange in Asia, is set to launch its Bitcoin options on December 27.
An option is a contract that allows a holder to buy or sell a specified amount of assets within a set period. Until now, cryptocurrency options trading was a niche thing available only for professional traders. According to derivatives tracker Skew, an average daily trading volume has settled around $22 million, which pales in comparison with $1 billion of daily trading volume of Bitcoin and about $10 billion for Bitcoin futures.
However, it is hard to tell how it will pan out once the product goes mainstream.
Tim McCourt, global head of equity index products at Chicago-based CME, said in the telephone interview with Bloomberg:
"It's hard to say who exactly will show up on day one."
Notably, there was a lot of excitement about Bitcoin futures once they first appeared on CBOE in December 2017. The trading platform had to halt trading several times due to unexpectedly high trading volume. However, a year later, it stopped trading Bitcoin futures due to vanished demand.
Sam Bankman-Fried, a head of the cryptocurrency trader Alameda Research, shares the concerns:
"A lot of people are excited without knowing why exactly. Sometimes people go through a lot of work to list options, and there's no one buying it."
Options offer protection against volatility risk. Thus they may be useful for miners, hedge funds or so-called whales, people who hold lots of coins and don't want or cannot sell them, Bankman-Fried added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD: Strong stack of support between $7,255 and $7,275 is holding the price up
BTC/USD is on course of charting two bearish days in a row. This Monday, the price of the asset fell from $7,512.75 to $7,315 and has fallen further to $7,292.15.
XRP/USD bulls take control of the market following a bearish Monday
XRP/USD bulls have re-entered the market as the price went up slightly from $0.19 to $0.191 this Tuesday. This follows a bearish Monday, wherein the price dropped from $0.197 to $0.19.
ETH/USD price falls below the triangle pattern
ETH/USD is on course of charting two consecutive bearish days. The price fell from $132.50 to $128 this Monday and has fallen further to $127.80. In the process, Ethereum dropped below the triangle formation.
BCH/USD falls below the $190-level
BCH/USD dropped from $196.65 to $189.75 this Monday and is trending in an upward channel formation. The bulls have found support on the upward trending line and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.