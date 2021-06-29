Cryptocurrencies were unable to hold their best levels on Monday with selling interest on rallies. In particular, there was significant bitcoin selling interest above the $35,000 level. There was another rally attempt in New York trading which also faded quickly and bitcoin retreated to $34,000.

The ban on Binance in the UK had only limited impact, although there was further choppy trading with bitcoin around $34,700 on Tuesday. Ether was able to post significant gains and held the advance with a move to $2,100 after the European close and held just above $2,100 on Tuesday.