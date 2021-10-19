Cryptocurrencies were subjected to further volatile trading during Monday.

Bitcoin continued to hit selling pressure above the $62,500 level on Monday and dipped to test the $60,000 level around the New York open.

There were, however, net gains after the US open. There was further underlying support from expectations that real interest rates would remain negative over the medium term which would encourage underlying investment inflows.

Bitcoin jumped to 6-month highs at $63,000 during the Asian session as the dollar lost ground.

Ether hit significant selling interest on approach to $3,900, but tended to under-perform and traded just above $3,800 on Tuesday.