Cryptocurrencies were subjected to further volatile trading during Monday.
Bitcoin continued to hit selling pressure above the $62,500 level on Monday and dipped to test the $60,000 level around the New York open.
There were, however, net gains after the US open. There was further underlying support from expectations that real interest rates would remain negative over the medium term which would encourage underlying investment inflows.
Bitcoin jumped to 6-month highs at $63,000 during the Asian session as the dollar lost ground.
Ether hit significant selling interest on approach to $3,900, but tended to under-perform and traded just above $3,800 on Tuesday.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
