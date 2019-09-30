Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD may not be out of harms way yet

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, up 4.00% the session on Monday.
  • BCH/USD price action is largely capped to the upside by daily resistance at $230.
  • Trading conditions over the last four sessions have been narrow, as the price consolidates.

 

Spot rate:                  227.00

Relative change:      +4.00%

High:                         230.95

Low:                          212.32

 

BCH/USD daily chart

Price action is moving within a daily pennant pattern formation, expressing potential vulnerabilities to the downside. 

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

Supply can be seen acting preventing the price moving beyond $230 via the 60-minute chart view. 

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 227.3023
Today Daily Change 9.1131
Today Daily Change % 4.18
Today daily open 218.1892
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 283.044
Daily SMA50 296.5687
Daily SMA100 328.821
Daily SMA200 319.4237
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 228.0348
Previous Daily Low 212.0442
Previous Weekly High 311.7574
Previous Weekly Low 202.6094
Previous Monthly High 358.4945
Previous Monthly Low 267.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 218.1526
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 221.9264
Daily Pivot Point S1 210.8107
Daily Pivot Point S2 203.4322
Daily Pivot Point S3 194.8201
Daily Pivot Point R1 226.8012
Daily Pivot Point R2 235.4133
Daily Pivot Point R3 242.7918

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears

The BTC/USD is traded at $7,943 and plays recklessly with the support of the long-term bearish channel ceiling.  You can't rule out a raid into the channel, which can trigger a lot of stops and panic sellers.

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum's technical picture improved as the coin moves above $170.00

Ethereum's technical picture improved as the coin moves above $170.00

ETH/USD touched $175.39 before retreating to $173.50 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.7 billion has gained over 2%.

More Ethereum News

Ripple’s XRP defies gravity with 6% rise

Ripple’s XRP defies gravity with 6% rise

Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day. 

More Ripple News

Stellar market update: XLM/USD trapped in a range, stable despite the sell-off on the market

Stellar market update: XLM/USD trapped in a range, stable despite the sell-off on the market

Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing 14% of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0570, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.

More Stellar Lumens News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin

Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin

All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location