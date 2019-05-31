Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD supported by critical ascending channel, $500 in sight
- Bitcoin Cash price in the second part of Friday is trading in positive territory, up some 2%.
- BCH/USD price action via the daily is moving within an ascending channel structure, which has been the case since 11th May.
- The next major area of interest to the upside for the bulls appears to be $500 price mark.
Spot rate: 428.87
Relative change: +1.90%
High: 442.28
Low: 413.03
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action had broken out of a range-block formation, a however retest of this
BCH/USD daily chart
- The price is moving within the confinements of an ascending channel structure, supporting BCH north at present.
