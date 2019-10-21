Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD subject to bear attack following flag breakout

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with marginal gains of 2.45% the session on Thursday.
- BCH/USD daily price action is moving within a bearish flag structure, which has been the case since the back-end of September.
- In terms of the next major downside support, this eyed at the psychological $200 mark.
BCH/USD daily chart
A bearish flag formation can be observed continuing to contain the price from trending.
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
Price action has smashed out from a bullish flag structure via the 60-minute view.
Spot rate: 230.58
Relative change: +2.65%
High: 235.22
Low: 223.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
