Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD price action subject to a breakout south given near-term bearish pennant

Ken Chigbo
  • Bitcoin Cash price on Tuesday in the second part of the session is trading firmly in the red down some 2.30%.
  • The daily time frame shows the price has extended to the downside, after a key trend line break. 
  • BCH/USD price action via the 60-minute chart view is moving within a bearish pennant pattern, subject to a potential breakout south. 

 

Spot rate:               104.96

Relative change:   -0.90%

High:                      402.12

Low:                       375.53

 

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 390.8259
Today Daily Change -10.2645
Today Daily Change % -2.56
Today daily open 401.0904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 414.5486
Daily SMA50 340.5877
Daily SMA100 260.2845
Daily SMA200 210.467
Levels
Previous Daily High 447.0092
Previous Daily Low 395.1668
Previous Weekly High 483.1092
Previous Weekly Low 390.8874
Previous Monthly High 483.1092
Previous Monthly Low 261.4551
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 414.9706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 427.2054
Daily Pivot Point S1 381.8351
Daily Pivot Point S2 362.5797
Daily Pivot Point S3 329.9927
Daily Pivot Point R1 433.6774
Daily Pivot Point R2 466.2645
Daily Pivot Point R3 485.5198

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  •  Price action via the 60-minute is moving within a bearish pennant formation, subject to further potential downside. 

 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • Bitcoin Cash bears force an extension to the downside from a key daily ascending trend line. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.