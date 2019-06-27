Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD price action is breaking out to the downside from an ascending channel

Ken Chigbo
  • Bitcoin Cash price is one of the big under-performers on Thursday, nursing steep losses of some 16%. 
  • BCH/USD daily price action has broken out to the downside from an ascending channel formation. 
  • Given the above noted pattern break it leaves the door open to further selling pressure. 

Spot rate:                 403.65

Relative change:      -16.50%

High:                        490.00

Low:                         382.62

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 401.4016
Today Daily Change -79.4870
Today Daily Change % -16.53
Today daily open 480.8886
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 427.1118
Daily SMA50 404.8497
Daily SMA100 326.8316
Daily SMA200 229.2685
Levels
Previous Daily High 515.8302
Previous Daily Low 438.7152
Previous Weekly High 443.7
Previous Weekly Low 402.4455
Previous Monthly High 483.1092
Previous Monthly Low 261.4551
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 486.3723
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 468.1732
Daily Pivot Point S1 441.1259
Daily Pivot Point S2 401.3631
Daily Pivot Point S3 364.0109
Daily Pivot Point R1 518.2408
Daily Pivot Point R2 555.593
Daily Pivot Point R3 595.3558

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • The price is tying to breakdown a former acting area of demand, now potential supply around $410. 

 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • A breach has been seen from a rising wedge which had supported the price April.

BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO

