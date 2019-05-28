Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD pennant breakout and retest
- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, nursing losses of around 1.9% in the second half of Tuesday.
- BCH/USD has broken out and retested a pennant pattern, currently sitting on top of the formation.
- The price is moving within consolidation mode, pending a potential committed move north.
Spot rate: 436.14
Relative change: -0.50%
High: 444.95
Low: 426.21
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action has formed a bullish pennant pattern formation, subject to a potential breakout high.
BCH/USD daily chart
- Price action remains elevated after a breakout above a pennant structure, the retest has also be observed.
