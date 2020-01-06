  • Bitcoin Cash trades over 5% higher as crypto sentiment remains positive.
  • The price is holding above the 55 EMA and has now lost momentum before testing 250.00.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

Bitcoin Cash is looking positive and trades just over 5% higher today.

On the lower timeframes, the price is making higher lows and higher highs.

On the daily chart below, the price is above the 55 EMA and 200.00 psychological level.

The next resistance is at around 277.00 area near to the 200 EMA.

On the downside, the price has not retested the trendline so this could be a possibility.

Bitcoin Cash Analysis

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 234.4163
Today Daily Change 11.5633
Today Daily Change %  5.19
Today daily open 222.853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 198.6836
Daily SMA50 209.3399
Daily SMA100 229.5307
Daily SMA200 282.1957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 227.5501
Previous Daily Low 220.4011
Previous Weekly High 225.7353
Previous Weekly Low 191.7762
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 223.132
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 224.8192
Daily Pivot Point S1 219.6527
Daily Pivot Point S2 216.4524
Daily Pivot Point S3 212.5037
Daily Pivot Point R1 226.8017
Daily Pivot Point R2 230.7504
Daily Pivot Point R3 233.9507

 

 

