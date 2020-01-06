Bitcoin Cash trades over 5% higher as crypto sentiment remains positive.

The price is holding above the 55 EMA and has now lost momentum before testing 250.00.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

Bitcoin Cash is looking positive and trades just over 5% higher today.

On the lower timeframes, the price is making higher lows and higher highs.

On the daily chart below, the price is above the 55 EMA and 200.00 psychological level.

The next resistance is at around 277.00 area near to the 200 EMA.

On the downside, the price has not retested the trendline so this could be a possibility.

Additional Levels