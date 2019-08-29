Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD head and shoulders structure eyed

  • Bitcoin Cash price on Thursday is trading in negative territory by 4.25%. It is one of the under-performers across the larger altcoins.
  • BCH/USD price action had done little over the past two weeks, narrowing, However that has come to a change with the recent breakout south, from the range and the pennant. 
  • The price formation via the daily is producing a potential head and shoulders structure. 

 

Spot rate:                  279.80

Relative change:      -4.25%

High:                         291.82

Low:                          276.41

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 279.4908
Today Daily Change -12.8378
Today Daily Change % -4.39
Today daily open 292.3286
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 314.8712
Daily SMA50 319.0046
Daily SMA100 369.7912
Daily SMA200 294.4422
Levels
Previous Daily High 309.279
Previous Daily Low 282.9533
Previous Weekly High 329.2751
Previous Weekly Low 288.2892
Previous Monthly High 428.8945
Previous Monthly Low 255.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 293.0097
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 299.2226
Daily Pivot Point S1 280.4283
Daily Pivot Point S2 268.5279
Daily Pivot Point S3 254.1025
Daily Pivot Point R1 306.754
Daily Pivot Point R2 321.1794
Daily Pivot Point R3 333.0797

 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • The price has extended out from a bearish pennant structure, as price heads towards a neckline of a h & s pattern.

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action has broken out from a narrowing range, $3150-300, which invited a strong wave of pressure. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch – Confluence Detector

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch – Confluence Detector

Consolidation has ended in a climbdown – not a recovery. After several days of limited movements, digital coins have succumbed to selling pressure with Bitcoin falling below $9,500, Ethereum cracking under $170, and Ripple struggling with $0.2500. 

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD stares into the abyss; upside capped under $66

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD stares into the abyss; upside capped under $66

Litecoin dropped like a dead weight in the air after a bearish wave destabilized the majority of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. In tandem with Bitcoin which plunged under $9,500, Litecoin smashed through the $70 like an explosive device in the mines.  

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD downside will remain risky if $0.28 is unconquered

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD downside will remain risky if $0.28 is unconquered

Ripple’s performance has not been impressive in the past couple of months. The bear pressure continues to turn support levels in impenetrable fortresses. The recent dive to levels close to $0.24 almost paralyzed the bulls.

Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD back to the drawing board; testing $280 key support

Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD back to the drawing board; testing $280 key support

Bitcoin Cash has been dancing at the edge of a cliff since the beginning of the week. The failure to rise above $325 resistance last week cast a spell on several support areas rendering them ineffective. 

