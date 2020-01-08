Bitcoin Cash is trading 1.62% lower today as cryptos consolidate.

The price has just moved below the hourly trendline and 55 EMA.

BCH/USD 1-Hour Chart

The hourly chart is showing that Bitcoin Cash is retracing following recent gains.

The price has just broken below the hourly 55 EMA.

The trendline on the hourly chart has also broken to the downside.

With the Coinbase volume data, the sell-side volume has also been picking up recently.

On the plus side, the RSI looks like it's setting up for a bullish failure swing. This is when the price makes higher lows but the RSI moves into an oversold territory.

Additional Levels