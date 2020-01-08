  • Bitcoin Cash is trading 1.62% lower today as cryptos consolidate.
  • The price has just moved below the hourly trendline and 55 EMA.

 

BCH/USD 1-Hour Chart

The hourly chart is showing that Bitcoin Cash is retracing following recent gains.

The price has just broken below the hourly 55 EMA.

The trendline on the hourly chart has also broken to the downside.

With the Coinbase volume data, the sell-side volume has also been picking up recently.

On the plus side, the RSI looks like it's setting up for a bullish failure swing. This is when the price makes higher lows but the RSI moves into an oversold territory.

 

Bitcoin Cash Analysis

 

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 240.3464
Today Daily Change -2.4368
Today Daily Change % -1.00
Today daily open 242.7832
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 204.7795
Daily SMA50 208.8437
Daily SMA100 229.9201
Daily SMA200 280.4863
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 247.0526
Previous Daily Low 232.3716
Previous Weekly High 225.7353
Previous Weekly Low 191.7762
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 237.9797
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 241.4444
Daily Pivot Point S1 234.419
Daily Pivot Point S2 226.0548
Daily Pivot Point S3 219.7381
Daily Pivot Point R1 249.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 255.4168
Daily Pivot Point R3 263.781

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

