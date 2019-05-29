Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD extends further above the problematic barrier of resistance
- Bitcoin Cash price in the later part of Wednesday is trading firmly in the green, up with decent gains of 4.8%.
- BCH/USD has further extended north after a breakout earlier in the week from a bullish pennant pattern.
- The bulls managed to clear a stubborn area of resistance, which was seen from $365 up to $410.
Spot rate: 0.4114
Relative change: +4.81%
High: 465.79
Low: 419.77
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|454.4515
|Today Daily Change
|20.9157
|Today Daily Change %
|4.82
|Today daily open
|433.5358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|382.2961
|Daily SMA50
|323.4656
|Daily SMA100
|242.6573
|Daily SMA200
|214.8358
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|444.9565
|Previous Daily Low
|426.2162
|Previous Weekly High
|446.9992
|Previous Weekly Low
|356.3055
|Previous Monthly High
|352.3611
|Previous Monthly Low
|166.4624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|433.375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|437.7977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|424.8491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|416.1625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|406.1088
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|443.5895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|453.6431
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|462.3298
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action extended to the upside after breaking out of a narrowing mundane 60-minute range.
BCH/USD daily chart
- The bulls are in firm control, after breaking above a key supply area, $365 - $410.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.