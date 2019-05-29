Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD extends further above the problematic barrier of resistance

Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Bitcoin Cash price in the later part of Wednesday is trading firmly in the green, up with decent gains of 4.8%.
  • BCH/USD has further extended north after a breakout earlier in the week from a bullish pennant pattern.
  • The bulls managed to clear a stubborn area of resistance, which was seen from $365 up to $410.

 

Spot rate:                  0.4114

Relative change:      +4.81%

High:                         465.79

Low:                          419.77

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 454.4515
Today Daily Change 20.9157
Today Daily Change % 4.82
Today daily open 433.5358
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 382.2961
Daily SMA50 323.4656
Daily SMA100 242.6573
Daily SMA200 214.8358
Levels
Previous Daily High 444.9565
Previous Daily Low 426.2162
Previous Weekly High 446.9992
Previous Weekly Low 356.3055
Previous Monthly High 352.3611
Previous Monthly Low 166.4624
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 433.375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 437.7977
Daily Pivot Point S1 424.8491
Daily Pivot Point S2 416.1625
Daily Pivot Point S3 406.1088
Daily Pivot Point R1 443.5895
Daily Pivot Point R2 453.6431
Daily Pivot Point R3 462.3298

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action extended to the upside after breaking out of a narrowing mundane 60-minute range.

 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • The bulls are in firm control, after breaking above a key supply area, $365 - $410.

 

