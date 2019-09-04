Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD demonstrating vulnerabilities within narrowing daily range block

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, down over 2.25% the session on Wednesday.
  • BCH/USD price action is moving within a narrowing range-block formation via the daily.
  • The range should be noted at a high of $350, down to a low of $275.

 

Spot rate:                  294.03

Relative change:      -2.25%

High:                         301.64

Low:                          292.26

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 293.9744
Today Daily Change -6.8132
Today Daily Change % -2.27
Today daily open 300.7876
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 302.8365
Daily SMA50 312.7477
Daily SMA100 362.3434
Daily SMA200 299.3385
Levels
Previous Daily High 306.3373
Previous Daily Low 293.3558
Previous Weekly High 315.462
Previous Weekly Low 270.2039
Previous Monthly High 358.4945
Previous Monthly Low 267.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 301.3784
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 298.3147
Daily Pivot Point S1 293.9831
Daily Pivot Point S2 287.1787
Daily Pivot Point S3 281.0016
Daily Pivot Point R1 306.9647
Daily Pivot Point R2 313.1417
Daily Pivot Point R3 319.9462

 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • Price action is moving within a narrowing range-block formation, consolidating from the start of July. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • The bears have broken out from an ascending channel formation via the 60-minute view. 

