Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD demonstrating vulnerabilities within narrowing daily range block

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, down over 2.25% the session on Wednesday.
- BCH/USD price action is moving within a narrowing range-block formation via the daily.
- The range should be noted at a high of $350, down to a low of $275.
Spot rate: 294.03
Relative change: -2.25%
High: 301.64
Low: 292.26
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|293.9744
|Today Daily Change
|-6.8132
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.27
|Today daily open
|300.7876
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|302.8365
|Daily SMA50
|312.7477
|Daily SMA100
|362.3434
|Daily SMA200
|299.3385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|306.3373
|Previous Daily Low
|293.3558
|Previous Weekly High
|315.462
|Previous Weekly Low
|270.2039
|Previous Monthly High
|358.4945
|Previous Monthly Low
|267.0256
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|301.3784
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|298.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|293.9831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|287.1787
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|281.0016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|306.9647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|313.1417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|319.9462
BCH/USD daily chart
- Price action is moving within a narrowing range-block formation, consolidating from the start of July.
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- The bears have broken out from an ascending channel formation via the 60-minute view.
