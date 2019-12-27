  • BCH/USD daily chart crept above the triangle formation.
  • The four-hour chart shows five straight green sessions.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum.

BCH/USD four-hour chart

BCH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour chart is consolidating inside the 20-day Bollinger Band and the triangle formation. The price has found support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve, while the Elliott Oscillator has had five straight green sessions.

BCH/USD hourly chart

BCH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart has found resistance at the red Ichimoku cloud and support at the upward trending line and the SMA 20 curve. Bitcoin Cash went up from $187.65 to $190.25 in just one hour, breaking past the resistance provided by the SMA 200 curve in the process. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is hovering around 67.15, right below the overbought zone, which indicates that the price may go up a little more before it faces bearish correction.

Key Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 191.7748
Today Daily Change 4.2368
Today Daily Change % 2.26
Today daily open 187.538
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 197.2213
Daily SMA50 223.4911
Daily SMA100 237.279
Daily SMA200 292.131
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 194.2988
Previous Daily Low 183.8341
Previous Weekly High 209.762
Previous Weekly Low 170.0256
Previous Monthly High 308.1348
Previous Monthly Low 192.2474
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 190.3013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 187.8316
Daily Pivot Point S1 182.8151
Daily Pivot Point S2 178.0923
Daily Pivot Point S3 172.3504
Daily Pivot Point R1 193.2798
Daily Pivot Point R2 199.0217
Daily Pivot Point R3 203.7446

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls

BTC/USD is hovering around the $7,200-level as the bulls remained in control of the market in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is strong resistance on the upside.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD: Bearish pennant breakout is eyed

XRP/USD: Bearish pennant breakout is eyed

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 0.90% in the session on Tuesday. XRP/USD remains vulnerable as it trades underneath the psychological $0.2000.  

More Ripple News

ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level

ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level

ETH/USD crept up above the downward trending line this Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following six straight green sessions.

More Ethereum News

BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level

BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level

BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation. 

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster

The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location