BCH/USD daily chart crept above the triangle formation.

The four-hour chart shows five straight green sessions.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum.

BCH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour chart is consolidating inside the 20-day Bollinger Band and the triangle formation. The price has found support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve, while the Elliott Oscillator has had five straight green sessions.

BCH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart has found resistance at the red Ichimoku cloud and support at the upward trending line and the SMA 20 curve. Bitcoin Cash went up from $187.65 to $190.25 in just one hour, breaking past the resistance provided by the SMA 200 curve in the process. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is hovering around 67.15, right below the overbought zone, which indicates that the price may go up a little more before it faces bearish correction.

Key Levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 191.7748 Today Daily Change 4.2368 Today Daily Change % 2.26 Today daily open 187.538 Trends Daily SMA20 197.2213 Daily SMA50 223.4911 Daily SMA100 237.279 Daily SMA200 292.131 Levels Previous Daily High 194.2988 Previous Daily Low 183.8341 Previous Weekly High 209.762 Previous Weekly Low 170.0256 Previous Monthly High 308.1348 Previous Monthly Low 192.2474 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 190.3013 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 187.8316 Daily Pivot Point S1 182.8151 Daily Pivot Point S2 178.0923 Daily Pivot Point S3 172.3504 Daily Pivot Point R1 193.2798 Daily Pivot Point R2 199.0217 Daily Pivot Point R3 203.7446



