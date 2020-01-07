Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD can fly if bulls break $240-245 barrier

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 0.70% in the second half of the session.
- BCH/USD bulls are trying to break down a strong supply region at $240 -245.
- Should the breach be observed, the price could have a fast return to the $300 territory.
BCH/USD daily chart
Price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily chart view, a breach could see $200 broken.
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
Price action broke out of a bullish flag pattern and retested, making way for further upside pressure.
Spot rate: 242.82
Relative change: -0.70%
High: 247.05
Low: 232.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
