Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bulls firmly capitalised on a technical pennant; gains over 5%
- Bitcoin Cash price late on Wednesday is trading in the green by over 5%.
- BCH/USD daily price action extended to the upside after breaking out from a bullish pennant.
- A daily closure above the psychological $500 mark could leave the door open to further buying pressure.
Spot rate: 502.24
Relative change: +5.25%
High: 514.88
Low: 473.16
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- BCH/USD is set to retest a breached range-block formation, where $500 is seen at the top of this structure.
BCH/USD daily chart
- The bulls have extended to the upside following a daily breakout of a pennant formation.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.