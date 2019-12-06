Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bullish flag subject to a breakout
- Bitcoin Cash price is trading marginally in the green, chunky gains of 1.30% in the second half of Wednesday.
- BCH/USD price action is moving within a bullish flag pattern formation, subject to a potential breakout.
- Next major potential upside eyed up at the big psychological $500 mark.
Spot rate: 393.90
Relative change: +1.40%
High: 404.31
Low: 384.07
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- BCH/USD via the 60-minute price action is moving within a horizontal wedge structure.
BCH/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily chart view is moving within a bullish flag pattern formation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.