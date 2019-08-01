Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD breakout is imminent giving extreme price narrowing

  • Bitcoin Cash price on Thursday is trading in minor negative territory, with losses of some 1.25%. 
  • BCH/USD made a decent push in the session on Wednesday to break out of a bearish pennant structure. 
  • A retest has seen been observed of the noted pennant since the daily escape. 

Spot rate:                 324.14

Relative change:      -1.25%

High:                         329.06

Low:                          318.10

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 324.7101
Today Daily Change -4.1830
Today Daily Change % -1.27
Today daily open 328.8931
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 311.7114
Daily SMA50 378.7295
Daily SMA100 366.6567
Daily SMA200 266.7393
Levels
Previous Daily High 337.9139
Previous Daily Low 317.5885
Previous Weekly High 332.221
Previous Weekly Low 282.1599
Previous Monthly High 428.8945
Previous Monthly Low 255.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 330.1496
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 325.3528
Daily Pivot Point S1 318.3497
Daily Pivot Point S2 307.8064
Daily Pivot Point S3 298.0243
Daily Pivot Point R1 338.6751
Daily Pivot Point R2 348.4572
Daily Pivot Point R3 359.0005

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • BCH/USD near-term bullish flag structure subject to a breakout by the bulls. 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • Price action is retesting a breached bearish pennant structure, following the bulls breaking out. 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

