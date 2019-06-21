Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD big breakout is potentially eyed for the bulls, $500 in sight
- Bitcoin Cash price on Friday is trading in the green, decent gains of over 3%, one of the outperformers in the session.
- BCH/USD price action is narrowing via the daily view within a penannt.
- Major supply zone is seen running from $450-475 price range, which is ahead of $500 return.
Spot rate: 425.77
Relative change: +3.25%
High: 443.70
Low: 412.88
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is caught up between a narrow $50 range, the low at $400 the high up at $450.
BCH/USD daily chart
- Bullish penannt structure remains subject to a potential breakout from the bulls.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.