Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bears are testing critical support to the downside
- Bitcoin Cash price in the second half of Monday is trading deeply in the red by some 4%.
- BCH/USD price has been testing a vital daily ascending trend line of support to the downside.
- Should the noted support fail to hold, a drop totally erasing the gains for main could be seen, back into $200 territory.
Spot rate: 422.88
Relative change: -3.10%
High: 447.00
Low: 416.89
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is moving within a narrowing triangular structure, also perceived to be a bearish pennant.
BCH/USD daily chart
- Bitcoin Cash bears are testing a critical trend line of support to the downside, via the daily chart view.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.