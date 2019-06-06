Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD bears are knocking heavily on the vital support area
- Bitcoin Cash late on Thursday is trading in negative territory with losses of over 3%.
- BCH/USD price action is pressing very dangerously on a critical ascending trend line of support.
- If the noted fails to hold the price, there could be a fast move below $300 territory.
Spot rate: 382.87
Relative change: -3.30%
High: 402.35
Low: 380.99
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute has broken out from a rising wedge structure, subject to potential downside risks.
BCH/USD daily chart
- The daily chart can see critical support being tested to the downside, a trend line which has been in play since 12th May.
