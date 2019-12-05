Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bearish flag breached by sellers

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 1.80% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD price action has smashed out of a bearish flag structure.
  • The price is attempting to snap a five consecutive session run of losses.

 

BCH/USD daily chart

The psychological $200 mark is at risk of being tested to the downside by the bears. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

Price action via the 60-minute chart view is narrowing within a triangular structure, nearing a momentum breakout. 

 

Spot rate:                 211.49

Relative change:      1.85%

High:                         214.43

Low:                          205.35

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 211.4938
Today Daily Change 3.8620
Today Daily Change % 1.86
Today daily open 207.6318
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 226.1887
Daily SMA50 248.5112
Daily SMA100 258.8735
Daily SMA200 315.7315
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 220.5853
Previous Daily Low 202.9433
Previous Weekly High 226.9456
Previous Weekly Low 192.2474
Previous Monthly High 308.1348
Previous Monthly Low 192.2474
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 209.6826
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 213.846
Daily Pivot Point S1 200.1883
Daily Pivot Point S2 192.7449
Daily Pivot Point S3 182.5464
Daily Pivot Point R1 217.8303
Daily Pivot Point R2 228.0287
Daily Pivot Point R3 235.4722

 

.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD makes it way above 61,8% Fibo retracement

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD makes it way above 61,8% Fibo retracement

Bitcoin hit the intraday bottom at $7,092 and recovered to the area above $7,400 by the time of writing. While it is still below Wednesday's high ($7,770), the upside momentum Amai gain traction if the price settles above pivotal $7,350 (61,8% Fibo retracement for the move from $3,226 to $13924).

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap

Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.

More Litecoin News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00

ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, November 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. 

More Ethereum News

Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls

Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls

Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours. 

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location