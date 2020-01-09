Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD at risk of a fast $200 return

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of % in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD is running towards its third consecutive session in the red, as bulls give up control. 
  • Key near-term daily support eyed at the range of $235-230. 

 

BCH/USD daily chart

Should the noted daily support fail to hold, then a fast return down to $200 could be seen. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

Price action via the 60-minute chart view has formed a head and shoulders structure, with the neckline being tested, seen $235-230 range. 

 

Spot rate:                   242.82

Relative change:      -0.70%

High:                          243.77        

Low:                           233.70     


 

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 232.3393
Today Daily Change -7.5721
Today Daily Change % -3.16
Today daily open 239.9114
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 207.4718
Daily SMA50 208.8081
Daily SMA100 230.1373
Daily SMA200 279.4792
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 254.9701
Previous Daily Low 229.8286
Previous Weekly High 225.7353
Previous Weekly Low 191.7762
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 239.4326
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 245.3661
Daily Pivot Point S1 228.1699
Daily Pivot Point S2 216.4285
Daily Pivot Point S3 203.0284
Daily Pivot Point R1 253.3115
Daily Pivot Point R2 266.7116
Daily Pivot Point R3 278.4531

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

