Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD $200 likely to be a problem

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.50% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD remains vulnerable trading underneath the breached psychological $200 mark. 
  • The next major area of support is seen down at the $150 price territory. 

 

BCH/USD daily chart

Heavy supply can be observed from $190-210 price range, following the breach last week. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

The price is sitting on a critical near-term ascending trend line of support via the 60-minute view. 

 

Spot rate:                 181.97

Relative change:      -3.40%

High:                         198.27              

Low:                          190.68   

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 191.7721
Today Daily Change -4.7853
Today Daily Change % -2.43
Today daily open 196.5574
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 201.9027
Daily SMA50 232.1084
Daily SMA100 241.9216
Daily SMA200 296.3107
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 197.6403
Previous Daily Low 185.8892
Previous Weekly High 209.762
Previous Weekly Low 170.0256
Previous Monthly High 308.1348
Previous Monthly Low 192.2474
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 193.1514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 190.3781
Daily Pivot Point S1 189.0843
Daily Pivot Point S2 181.6111
Daily Pivot Point S3 177.3331
Daily Pivot Point R1 200.8354
Daily Pivot Point R2 205.1134
Daily Pivot Point R3 212.5866

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD holds above $7,500 as $8,000 beckons

BTC/USD holds above $7,500 as $8,000 beckons

Bitcoin corrected higher over the weekend alongside other major cryptoassets. According to the confluence detector tool, BTC is trading above most of the critical barriers, which have turned into support levels.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD recovery fails to break $0.20 resistance yet again

XRP/USD recovery fails to break $0.20 resistance yet again

Ripple maintains a short-term uptrend despite the hurdle at $0.20. The technical levels are holding ground in the positive, further emphasizing a potential break above $0.20.

More Ripple News

ETH/USD bullish action eyes $140 hurdle

ETH/USD bullish action eyes $140 hurdle

Ethereum sustains bullish action emanating from the generally impressive weekend session. A break out of the descending channel resistance could place Ether in a trajectory eyeing $160.

More Ethereum News

Why BCH/USD short-lived breakout stalled under $200?

Why BCH/USD short-lived breakout stalled under $200?

Bitcoin Cash hits a snag within a whisker of $200. Overbought conditions hint a possible reversal likely to test $190 support again.

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster

The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location