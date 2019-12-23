Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD $200 likely to be a problem

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.50% in the second half of the session.
- BCH/USD remains vulnerable trading underneath the breached psychological $200 mark.
- The next major area of support is seen down at the $150 price territory.
BCH/USD daily chart
Heavy supply can be observed from $190-210 price range, following the breach last week.
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
The price is sitting on a critical near-term ascending trend line of support via the 60-minute view.
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|191.7721
|Today Daily Change
|-4.7853
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.43
|Today daily open
|196.5574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|201.9027
|Daily SMA50
|232.1084
|Daily SMA100
|241.9216
|Daily SMA200
|296.3107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|197.6403
|Previous Daily Low
|185.8892
|Previous Weekly High
|209.762
|Previous Weekly Low
|170.0256
|Previous Monthly High
|308.1348
|Previous Monthly Low
|192.2474
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|193.1514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|190.3781
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|189.0843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.6111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|177.3331
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|200.8354
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|205.1134
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|212.5866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
