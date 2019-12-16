Cryptocurrencies have been on a relentless downtrend on the higher timeframes.

BCH/USD has broken the pattern lower and could be heading for the next support.

BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart

Looking at the chart below you can see Bitcoin Cash has broken lower.

It is quite a large triangle and the next support is at 203.67.

The price is still above the psychological 200.00 level.

If that breaks it could spell trouble for the bulls.

On the topside 213.20 is the level to break for the bulls.

Right now the price is a big consolidation period like all the major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Cash Additional Levels