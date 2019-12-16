  • Cryptocurrencies have been on a relentless downtrend on the higher timeframes.
  • BCH/USD has broken the pattern lower and could be heading for the next support.

 

BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart

Looking at the chart below you can see Bitcoin Cash has broken lower.

It is quite a large triangle and the next support is at 203.67.

The price is still above the psychological 200.00 level.

If that breaks it could spell trouble for the bulls. 

On the topside 213.20 is the level to break for the bulls. 

Right now the price is a big consolidation period like all the major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Cash

 

Bitcoin Cash Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 205.7357
Today Daily Change -1.1426
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 206.8783
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 212.037
Daily SMA50 244.8974
Daily SMA100 249.7601
Daily SMA200 304.6244
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 209.762
Previous Daily Low 205
Previous Weekly High 215.2689
Previous Weekly Low 203.5318
Previous Monthly High 308.1348
Previous Monthly Low 192.2474
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 207.9429
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 206.8191
Daily Pivot Point S1 204.6649
Daily Pivot Point S2 202.4514
Daily Pivot Point S3 199.9029
Daily Pivot Point R1 209.4269
Daily Pivot Point R2 211.9754
Daily Pivot Point R3 214.1889

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD consolidation lags triangle breakout

Bitcoin remained under pressure during the entire weekend. The attempts made to stay above $7,200 support failed, leaving to the path of least resist ace to be below $7,000. Bitcoin’s immediate upside is limited by the 50 SMA on the 2H chart.

Ethereum Price Update: ETH/USD defends $140 support yet again

Ethereum is largely unchanged compared to the levels towards the end of last week. The pressure oozing from the bears continued across the weekend session. Besides action beyond $145 remained limited.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD spirals in freshly reignited downward momentum

Ripple has ignited the bearish momentum breaking the weekend-long support at $0.2160. The losses come after an attempt to break out from the descending channel resistance failed.

Cardano’s IOHK celebrates 120 staking pulls less than 24 hours after testnet launch

Cardano’s IOHK celebrates 120 staking pulls less than 24 hours after testnet launch

The research firm in charge of developing Cardano, a major cryptocurrency, IOHK was delighted to announce the fantastic performance of the newly launched testnet.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

