Bitcoin Cash trades 1.50% lower today as general crypto sentiment remains weak.

The psychological 200 level could protect the 192.10 support level.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

There has been a massive head and shoulders breakdown on the BCH/USD daily chart.

Now to confirm the downtrend all that stands in the way is the 192.10 support level.

Sentiment in all the major crypto pairs has been poor for a while now.

The seems to be no real catalyst for that to change but nobody has a crystal ball.

The odds still remain on the short side, especially if the 200 psychological level breaks.

Additional Levels