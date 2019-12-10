- Bitcoin Cash trades 1.50% lower today as general crypto sentiment remains weak.
- The psychological 200 level could protect the 192.10 support level.
BCH/USD Daily Chart
There has been a massive head and shoulders breakdown on the BCH/USD daily chart.
Now to confirm the downtrend all that stands in the way is the 192.10 support level.
Sentiment in all the major crypto pairs has been poor for a while now.
The seems to be no real catalyst for that to change but nobody has a crystal ball.
The odds still remain on the short side, especially if the 200 psychological level breaks.
Additional Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|205.2085
|Today Daily Change
|-3.2125
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.54
|Today daily open
|208.421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|214.9859
|Daily SMA50
|247.8983
|Daily SMA100
|254.7523
|Daily SMA200
|311.0402
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|215.2689
|Previous Daily Low
|205.9039
|Previous Weekly High
|220.5853
|Previous Weekly Low
|202.9433
|Previous Monthly High
|308.1348
|Previous Monthly Low
|192.2474
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|209.4813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|211.6915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|204.4603
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|200.4996
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|195.0953
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|213.8253
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|219.2296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|223.1903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls are waiting for Santa's rally
Bitcoin (BTC) hit the bottom at $6,526 on November 25 and managed to claw back some ground since that time. While the bull started to lose their drive and again on the approach to $7,900, the traders try to find some glimpses of hope on long-term Bitcoin charts.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD needs to move above $4.00 to escape the range
Ethereum Classic, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $434 million and an average daily trading volume of $456 billion, has lost nearly 5% of its value in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market.
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD retreats below $0.2000 amid growing bearish pressure
IOTA has continued its trip to the South. The 20th largest digital asset topped at $0.2120 on Monday and retreated all the way down to $0.1822 on Tuesday.
Tezos Price Analysis: Daily RSI implies further losses for XTZ/USD
Tezos (XTZ) reversed the gains from the previous days. XTZ/USD is changing hands at $1.45, off Monday's high of $1.6513. From the best-performer, the coin turned into the biggest loser.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.