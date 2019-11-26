Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Why BCH/USD lags double-bottom breakout?

- Bitcoin Cash reverses from the buy zone between $190 and $200.
- Bulls are working hard to sustain the price above $220 in readiness of the next assault at $220.
Bitcoin Cash fell victim to the immense selling pressure since Friday last week. The majority of tentative support levels failed to hold, including levels at $240, $220, and $200. BCH refreshed the critical buy zone between $190 and $200. A low formed at $192 saw the formation of a double-bottom pattern. However, Bitcoin Cash continues to lag reaction to the pattern in spite of the improving technical picture.
Meanwhile, BCH is trading at $210, following a slight recovery. Advances already made towards the $220 hurdle have not yielded much. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin Cash is prime for gains. For instance, the RSI is making a comeback above 50, although earlier it had hit a snag at 53.
The MACD is also gradually grinding upwards. Its emergence above the mean line will further cement the bulls’ presence on the market. Besides, a bullish cross suggests that the momentum is the favor of the bulls. It is becoming apparent that the shrinking volatility and a decrease in the trading activity are the reasons why Bitcoin would not take advantage of the double-bottom pattern.
BCH/USD 240’ chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
