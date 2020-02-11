  • Bitcoin Cash is trading 2.71% higher on Tuesday but can it break 500?.
  • 400.00 was taken out with ease and now the pair has another major hurdle.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

After some bearish talk from central bankers today it seems crypto traders have ignored it all and pushed the market higher.

BCH/USD is not one of the best performing cryptos on Tuesday but it is performing well.

Now the BCH/USD pair is looking to test a major psychological hurdle (500.00) after some recent strength.

On the downside the recently broken 400.00 level could act like support if the price retraces. 

Volume is steady but nothing to write home about, I do feel it will need to pick up if the price is to challenge the recent high.

Bitcoin Cash Chart

Additonal Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 467.0394
Today Daily Change 14.0099
Today Daily Change % 3.09
Today daily open 453.0295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 386.6029
Daily SMA50 307.3254
Daily SMA100 269.7169
Daily SMA200 275.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 462.6482
Previous Daily Low 435.7419
Previous Weekly High 458.8958
Previous Weekly Low 368.8466
Previous Monthly High 404.3638
Previous Monthly Low 191.7762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 452.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 446.0201
Daily Pivot Point S1 438.2982
Daily Pivot Point S2 423.5669
Daily Pivot Point S3 411.3919
Daily Pivot Point R1 465.2045
Daily Pivot Point R2 477.3795
Daily Pivot Point R3 492.1107

 

 

BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach

ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh

XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon

