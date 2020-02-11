Bitcoin Cash is trading 2.71% higher on Tuesday but can it break 500?.

400.00 was taken out with ease and now the pair has another major hurdle.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

After some bearish talk from central bankers today it seems crypto traders have ignored it all and pushed the market higher.

BCH/USD is not one of the best performing cryptos on Tuesday but it is performing well.

Now the BCH/USD pair is looking to test a major psychological hurdle (500.00) after some recent strength.

On the downside the recently broken 400.00 level could act like support if the price retraces.

Volume is steady but nothing to write home about, I do feel it will need to pick up if the price is to challenge the recent high.

Additonal Levels