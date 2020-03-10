The price continues to make lower highs and lower lows. The price is currently finding support at 270.00 which was used a few times historically in the chart. It would be interesting to see if the price as there are a few confluencing levels around the region. If the price moves higher from here then the psychological 300.00 resistance could be tested and if rejected this could make the next lower high. On the downside, 240.00 looks like a decent support, followed by the aforementioned 200.00. If the bulls manage to break 300.00 then the next resistance is around 350.00. At the moment the price is still tiled to the bearish side.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.