  • The drop in Bitcoin Cash has stalled at 270.00 as some support kicks in.
  • At the psychological 300.00 level on the upside the pair could meet some resistance.

BCH/USD daily chart

The price continues to make lower highs and lower lows. The price is currently finding support at 270.00 which was used a few times historically in the chart. It would be interesting to see if the price as there are a few confluencing levels around the region. If the price moves higher from here then the psychological 300.00 resistance could be tested and if rejected this could make the next lower high. On the downside, 240.00 looks like a decent support, followed by the aforementioned 200.00. If the bulls manage to break 300.00 then the next resistance is around 350.00. At the moment the price is still tiled to the bearish side.

Bitcoin cash

Additional levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 269.3491
Today Daily Change -3.9444
Today Daily Change % -1.44
Today daily open 273.2935
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 338.4789
Daily SMA50 375.635
Daily SMA100 301.9646
Daily SMA200 282.3796
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 282.8316
Previous Daily Low 253.1058
Previous Weekly High 353.0056
Previous Weekly Low 303.969
Previous Monthly High 496.9345
Previous Monthly Low 299.0373
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 264.461
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 271.4763
Daily Pivot Point S1 256.6557
Daily Pivot Point S2 240.0178
Daily Pivot Point S3 226.9299
Daily Pivot Point R1 286.3815
Daily Pivot Point R2 299.4694
Daily Pivot Point R3 316.1073

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

