- The drop in Bitcoin Cash has stalled at 270.00 as some support kicks in.
- At the psychological 300.00 level on the upside the pair could meet some resistance.
BCH/USD daily chart
The price continues to make lower highs and lower lows. The price is currently finding support at 270.00 which was used a few times historically in the chart. It would be interesting to see if the price as there are a few confluencing levels around the region. If the price moves higher from here then the psychological 300.00 resistance could be tested and if rejected this could make the next lower high. On the downside, 240.00 looks like a decent support, followed by the aforementioned 200.00. If the bulls manage to break 300.00 then the next resistance is around 350.00. At the moment the price is still tiled to the bearish side.
Additional levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|269.3491
|Today Daily Change
|-3.9444
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.44
|Today daily open
|273.2935
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|338.4789
|Daily SMA50
|375.635
|Daily SMA100
|301.9646
|Daily SMA200
|282.3796
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|282.8316
|Previous Daily Low
|253.1058
|Previous Weekly High
|353.0056
|Previous Weekly Low
|303.969
|Previous Monthly High
|496.9345
|Previous Monthly Low
|299.0373
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|264.461
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|271.4763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|256.6557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|240.0178
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|226.9299
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|286.3815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|299.4694
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|316.1073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
