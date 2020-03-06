- Bitcoin Cash is trading over 2.5% higher on Friday but is struggling at 350.00.
- There is a mini uptrend at the moment but it could just be a retracement.
BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart
The retracement is looking like its gathering pace.
The market has started to make some higher lows and the previous wave high has also been broken.
These are all positive signals but the bulls ran into some trouble at 350.00.
Beyond that, there is a bigger resistance between 400 and 410 (marked in blue).
If this move is just a retracement and the market moves back lower, the black trendline and green support will be the key support areas.
Additional Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|346.2157
|Today Daily Change
|8.3561
|Today Daily Change %
|2.47
|Today daily open
|337.8596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|361.2533
|Daily SMA50
|378.4895
|Daily SMA100
|298.4695
|Daily SMA200
|282.5351
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|343.7782
|Previous Daily Low
|319.7141
|Previous Weekly High
|409.4304
|Previous Weekly Low
|299.0373
|Previous Monthly High
|496.9345
|Previous Monthly Low
|299.0373
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|334.5857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|328.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|323.7897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|309.7198
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|299.7256
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|347.8539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|357.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|371.918
