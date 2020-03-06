Bitcoin Cash is trading over 2.5% higher on Friday but is struggling at 350.00.

There is a mini uptrend at the moment but it could just be a retracement.

BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart

The retracement is looking like its gathering pace.

The market has started to make some higher lows and the previous wave high has also been broken.

These are all positive signals but the bulls ran into some trouble at 350.00.

Beyond that, there is a bigger resistance between 400 and 410 (marked in blue).

If this move is just a retracement and the market moves back lower, the black trendline and green support will be the key support areas.

Additional Levels