  • Bitcoin Cash is trading over 2.5% higher on Friday but is struggling at 350.00.
  • There is a mini uptrend at the moment but it could just be a retracement.

BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart

The retracement is looking like its gathering pace.

The market has started to make some higher lows and the previous wave high has also been broken.

These are all positive signals but the bulls ran into some trouble at 350.00.

Beyond that, there is a bigger resistance between 400 and 410 (marked in blue).

If this move is just a retracement and the market moves back lower, the black trendline and green support will be the key support areas.

Bitcoin cash chart

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 346.2157
Today Daily Change 8.3561
Today Daily Change % 2.47
Today daily open 337.8596
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 361.2533
Daily SMA50 378.4895
Daily SMA100 298.4695
Daily SMA200 282.5351
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 343.7782
Previous Daily Low 319.7141
Previous Weekly High 409.4304
Previous Weekly Low 299.0373
Previous Monthly High 496.9345
Previous Monthly Low 299.0373
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 334.5857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 328.9066
Daily Pivot Point S1 323.7897
Daily Pivot Point S2 309.7198
Daily Pivot Point S3 299.7256
Daily Pivot Point R1 347.8539
Daily Pivot Point R2 357.8481
Daily Pivot Point R3 371.918

 

 

