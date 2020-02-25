Bitcoin Cash has not been immune to the crypto crash on Monday and Tuesday.

The wave pattern in the chart shows the major support could be lower down.

Bitcoin Cash 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin Cash is trading over 6% lower on Tuesday.

This forces traders and investors to look for support level lower down.

Looking at the Elliott Wave patterns after the 5-wave up pattern was completed it seems the correction could be deeper.

After a 5-wave pattern up the market normally makes an ABC correction. This ABC correction is projected to complete between the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the whole pattern and the Fibonacci extension to the 1.618% golden ratio.

That holds above the psychological 300.00 level.

Additional Levels