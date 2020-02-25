  • Bitcoin Cash has not been immune to the crypto crash on Monday and Tuesday.
  • The wave pattern in the chart shows the major support could be lower down.

Bitcoin Cash 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin Cash is trading over 6% lower on Tuesday. 

This forces traders and investors to look for support level lower down.

Looking at the Elliott Wave patterns after the 5-wave up pattern was completed it seems the correction could be deeper.

After a 5-wave pattern up the market normally makes an ABC correction. This ABC correction is projected to complete between the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the whole pattern and the Fibonacci extension to the 1.618% golden ratio.

That holds above the psychological 300.00 level.

Bitcoin Cash Elliott Wave

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 357.794
Today Daily Change -20.3862
Today Daily Change % -5.39
Today daily open 378.1802
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 427.7676
Daily SMA50 367.8461
Daily SMA100 288.593
Daily SMA200 282.3498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 409.4304
Previous Daily Low 363.8582
Previous Weekly High 457.962
Previous Weekly Low 352.6406
Previous Monthly High 404.3638
Previous Monthly Low 191.7762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 381.2668
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 392.0218
Daily Pivot Point S1 358.2155
Daily Pivot Point S2 338.2507
Daily Pivot Point S3 312.6433
Daily Pivot Point R1 403.7876
Daily Pivot Point R2 429.3951
Daily Pivot Point R3 449.3598

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

