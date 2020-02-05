Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD trends horizontally, looks to bounce up from upward trending line

- BCH/USD is currently consolidating its price between $375 and $380.
- Both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator shows increasing bearish sentiment.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD went up slightly from $380.10 to $380.80 in the early hours of Wednesday. Over the last five days. BCH/USD has already been trending in an upward channel pattern and will look to gain momentum after bouncing up from the upward trending line. However, despite all this, both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator indicate increasing bearish sentiment. The RSI is hovering around 65.15, next to the overbought zone, as BCH/USD goes through consolidation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls try to take control following three consecutive bearish days
BTC/USD dropped from $9,273.15 to $9,162.50 this Tuesday, charting a third straight bearish day. The buyers started strong in the early hours of Wednesday and took the price up slightly to $9,177.15. The daily confluence detector shows us ...
XRP/USD enters the overbought zone and may face bearish correction
XRP/USD is on course of charting its fifth straight bullish day going up from $0.267 to $0.27 in the early hours of Wed. For the last 4 days, the price has been trending above the 20-days Bollinger Band.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD consolidates around $4.20
EOS/USD continue to trend horizontally as the price consolidated itself around the $4.20-level. The price is hovering above the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200.
IOT/USD hovers above $0.33 as network focuses on the Chrysalis upgrade
IOTA has been among the most bullish and best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2020. Besides, the project is not lagging behind when it comes to development. In other words, on February 3 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.