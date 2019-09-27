Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD technicals flash red signals

- Bitcoin Cash consolidation below the broken long-term trendline support is inevitable.
- Technical levels remains strongly bearish with BCH target set on $200.
Bitcoin Cash's trend following the crash on Tuesday has remained largely unchanged. The attempts to reverse the trend have not been given space to breath leading to lower corrections. The price action just before the weekend session is still bearish with the sellers targeting $200 support level.
Glancing north, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level between the last swing high of $516.90 to a swing low of $75.36 highlights the next significant resistance target marginally below $250. The broken long-term trendline will also limit movement towards $300. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) is also making the barrier at $300 a hard nut to crack.
According to the full stochastic oscillator and the trend seen with the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), BCH risk of testing the $200 support level is high. However, if the buyers can recover above $250 in the near-term, it would help to avert the impending danger.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
