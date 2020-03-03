Bitcoin Cash trades -2.39% lower but found some support at 320.00.

There are some levels on the upside that could act as resistance.

BCH/USD 1-Hour Chart

Bitcoin Cash looks more bullish than some of the other major crypto pairs in terms of structure.

The market has found some support at 320.00 and pushed higher.

Now the 335.00 level looks under threat as the market moves higher.

The key resistance is the main wave high at 344.49 and if it breaks it would spell a major win for the bulls.

