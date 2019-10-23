Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD slides under $230 forming a falling wedge pattern

- Bitcoin Cash is subtly in the red following the rejection from highs above $236.
- Indicators display a short-term bearish bias but the falling wedge pattern keeps the hope of recovery alive.
Bitcoin Cash is strongly bearish due to the momentum that has ejected it from the levels above $230. Recently the price hit highs above $236 before the correction began. The focus had shifted from $230 to $240, however, a short-term correction seems necessary for the creation of fresh demand likely to send BCH back to $300.
For now, BCH/USD is trading slightly in the red while struggling to hold the ground above the short term support at $225. The immediate upside is barricaded by the congestion of sellers at $227. Also in the line of attack is the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the one-hour chart currently at $230.
As mentioned the short-term support to the downside is $225. Further corrections towards $220 will find refuge at the 100 SMA currently at $222. The major support lies at $205 - $210 but $200 is set to come in handy the event losses target much lower levels.
Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence suggests that Bitcoin Cash has a bearish bias in the short-term. The bearish cross shows that the bears are gaining traction. However, the Relative Strength Index is making a gradual recovery towards the average as a sign of an improving bullish picture.
Above all that, a short-term falling wedge pattern dictates that Bitcoin Cash will soon breakout into a rally targeting $240.
BCH/USD 60' chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BCH/USD sellers catalyze the breakdown under $220
The crypto market is bleeding across the board. Major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum fall overnight while Bitcoin Cash engaged the reverse gear during Wednesday’s European session. From an opening price of $226.97, BCH ascended to an intraday high of $227.76.
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD loses ground, moves within the recent channel
IOTA, the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $745 million, has been moving in a tight range recently. The coin has lost 1.8% of its value on a day-to-day basis amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD collapses below $170.00 – Confluence Detector
ETH/USD surrounded $170.00 support amid massive sell-off on the global cryptocurrency market. ETH, the second digital coin has lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $167.00 by press time.
Facebook’s Libra could be regulated by the SEC: The US Congress draft bill reveals
Facebook is yet to find a regulatory breakthrough for its proposed digital project, Libra. However, if the United States Congress goes ahead with the proposal to draft a bill describing stablecoins, Libra could quickly fall under the wings of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.