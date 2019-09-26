- Bitcoin Cash attempt to crypto out of the rabbit hole is facing resistance at $230.
- Potential for growth above the short-term resistance hurdles remains high amid an improving positive picture.
Bitcoin Cash has become the sort of asset to gloriously rise to stardom and a few months later plunge right back at the bottom. In other words, the distance between the ‘rags’ and the ‘riches’ is not too wide for BCH. The recent slump into the ‘rags’ around $215 from the highs around $334 took the cryptoasset less than seven days.
The double-cross of the simple moving averages whereby the 50 SMA on the two-hour chart crossed below the longer-term 100 SMA at $312 suggests that a lower consolidation should be expected in the near-term. BCH/USD appears to have cushioned the drop by finding balance at $215. However, recovery is unable to penetrate $230 (seller congestion zone).
For now, the price is holding ground above $220 with a high potential pushing against the short-term resistance areas. The relative strength index shows an asset eager to leave the oversold conditions. At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence upwards correction is a key indicating of developing bullish momentum. The positive divergence reflects the intent the bulls have to regain control over the price.
BCH/USD 120’ chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD lacks powerful support levels, may drop even more
BTC/USD had another strongly bearish day this Wednesday. The price of the asset had gone down from $8,537.35 to $8,46. The worrying part is that the daily confluence detector doesn’t show any support levels of note till $8,100.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD still at high risk of revisiting $0.22
Ripple is pushing itself out of the rabbit it crypt into a couple of days ago. XRP came from testing levels marginally above $0.32 to refreshing the lows under $0.22 in less than a week. Last week’s correction above $0.32 was mainly fueled by a ...
Ethereum price analysis: Bears take over as ETH/USD consolidates in flag formation
Following a slightly bullish Wednesday, the bears have taken control of the market in the early hours of Thursday. So far, the price has gone down from $170 to $167.72. The hourly breakdown shows us that ...
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD recovery hampered under $230
Bitcoin Cash has become the sort of asset to gloriously rise to stardom and a few months later plunge right back at the bottom. In other words, the distance between the ‘rags’ and the ‘riches’ is not too wide for BCH.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.