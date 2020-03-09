Bitcoin Cash is trading over 4.5% lower as crypto sentiment remains weak.

The chart has thrown up a classic head and shoulders pattern.

BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart

Looking at the chart below the circles show the head and shoulders pattern.

The neckline is slightly skewed, with the right shoulder in green, red shoulder in red and head in purple.

The target is traditionally the hight of the pattern. In this case its around $130, this would take the target to around 230.00.

In the way, there is a support level at 250. Having said that the 230.00 target is also a big support zone.

Additional Levels