  • Bitcoin Cash is trading over 4.5% lower as crypto sentiment remains weak.
  • The chart has thrown up a classic head and shoulders pattern.

BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart

Looking at the chart below the circles show the head and shoulders pattern.

The neckline is slightly skewed, with the right shoulder in green, red shoulder in red and head in purple.

The target is traditionally the hight of the pattern. In this case its around $130, this would take the target to around 230.00.

In the way, there is a support level at 250. Having said that the 230.00 target is also a big support zone. 

Bitcoin Cash

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 259.7451
Today Daily Change -14.0671
Today Daily Change % -5.14
Today daily open 273.8122
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 345.871
Daily SMA50 376.9503
Daily SMA100 301.4113
Daily SMA200 282.5308
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 331.2789
Previous Daily Low 269.0795
Previous Weekly High 353.0056
Previous Weekly Low 303.969
Previous Monthly High 496.9345
Previous Monthly Low 299.0373
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 292.8397
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 307.5187
Daily Pivot Point S1 251.5015
Daily Pivot Point S2 229.1909
Daily Pivot Point S3 189.3022
Daily Pivot Point R1 313.7008
Daily Pivot Point R2 353.5895
Daily Pivot Point R3 375.9002

 

 

