- BCH/USD jumped from $347.35 to $362.75 this Monday.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following nine red sessions.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD charted three consecutive bullish sessions in the daily chart, going up from $310 to $366.65. The price was consolidating in the triangle formation, continually struggling to break above the downward trending line. The price finally jumped off the support at the upward trending line and broke up to $366.65.
BCH/USD is currently hovering above the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following nine red sessions, while the MACD is about to reverse market momentum from bearish to bullish. The RSI indicator is about to enter the overbought zone, hinting that bearish correction is around the corner.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
