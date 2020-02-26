Bitcoin Cash is at the mean level of a massive consolidation phase.

The chart below shows the price is heading to a gap support zone.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

The crypto market is suffuring from another fall on Wednesday and Bitcoin Cash is over 9% lower.

In this pair, the 300.00 zone is shaping up to be a big support level.

The price has found the level as somewhat of a sticking point in the past.

Around that level is a 61.8% Fib retracement, trendline and support zone.

Now the market looks like it is in a bear market as there are some lower highs and lower lows in place.

