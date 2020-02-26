  • Bitcoin Cash is at the mean level of a massive consolidation phase. 
  • The chart below shows the price is heading to a gap support zone. 

BCH/USD Daily Chart

The crypto market is suffuring from another fall on Wednesday and Bitcoin Cash is over 9% lower.

In this pair, the 300.00 zone is shaping up to be a big support level. 

The price has found the level as somewhat of a sticking point in the past.

Around that level is a 61.8% Fib retracement, trendline and support zone.

Now the market looks like it is in a bear market as there are some lower highs and lower lows in place.

Bitcoin Cash

 

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 318.8963
Today Daily Change -33.7534
Today Daily Change % -9.57
Today daily open 352.6497
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 423.1713
Daily SMA50 370.0124
Daily SMA100 289.4595
Daily SMA200 282.4482
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 379.4566
Previous Daily Low 345.3034
Previous Weekly High 457.962
Previous Weekly Low 352.6406
Previous Monthly High 404.3638
Previous Monthly Low 191.7762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 358.3499
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 366.4101
Daily Pivot Point S1 338.8166
Daily Pivot Point S2 324.9834
Daily Pivot Point S3 304.6634
Daily Pivot Point R1 372.9697
Daily Pivot Point R2 393.2897
Daily Pivot Point R3 407.1228

 

 

