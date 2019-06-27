Bitcoin cash price analysis: BCH/USD goes down by 13.25%
- Bitcoin Cash has gone down from $481.75 to $417.75 this Thursday.
- BCH/USD has had a bearish breakout from a flag formation.
BCH/USD was one of the biggest losers of the day as the price fell from $481.75 to $417.75 this Thursday. The price had reached a high of $484 in the very early hours of Thursday before it went for a tumble. The bears took it all the way down to $397.25, breaking past the $400-level. However, the bulls stepped back in and got the price up to $416.15.
BCH/USD daily chart
The BCH/USD daily chart was consolidating in a flag formation for four days before the bears plunged the price down. The bearish movement was so severe that it broke past the support provided by the upward trending line. The 20-day Bollinger band’s jaw is narrowing, showing decreasing market volatility.
The market has broken past the support provided by the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve and is above the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line is crossing below the MACD line, indicating a reversal of bullish momentum. The Elliot oscillator has had a bearish session after six straight bullish sessions. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has dipped down into 47.5 from the overbought zone.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.