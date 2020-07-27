Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD gains over 7% in a matter of hours, settles above $260.00

- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has experienced strong growth supported by technical factors.
- The key resistance is created by 200-day SMA at $273.00.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) extended the upside momentum and hit $262.80. BCH/USD gained over 7% in a matter of hours amid strong bullish momentum based on technical factors. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $262.40, while with the current market capitalization of $4.79 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.74.
BCH/USD: Technical picture
On the daily charts, BCH/USD is trading above the upper line of the Bollinger Band at $255.50. This technical level serves as local support and the first correction target. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards 100-day SMA at $238.60 and 50-day SMA at $234.65. This level is also reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band.
However, the upward-looking RSI implies that the coin has not exhausted its bullish potential as of yet. BCH/USD may continue moving upwards with the next aim at 200-day SMA at $273. The price has been moving below this MA since March 9 and tried to break it on several occasions, which makes it a strong hurdle on the way to $300.00.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
