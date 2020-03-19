Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD freefall to $150 not out of the picture

- Bitcoin Cash price is largely in the hands of the bulls although bearish influence cannot be ignored.
- BCH/USD is still in danger of a breakdown to $150 especially if the short term ascending trendline support is shattered.
Bitcoin Cash price is struggling to hold onto the support at $180. Advancements towards $200 failed to materialized. Bulls appear to be getting exhausted and are likely to step aside and allow Bitcoin Cash to make another dip towards $150. The fall, although detrimental to the price, would be a blessing in disguise, because more investors are likely to buy low eventually pulling the price upwards.
At the time of writing, BCH/USD is trading at $179. The immediate downside is protected by a short term ascending trendline. A break below this support line could imminently force BCH to refresh the lows around $150.
For now, consolidation around $180 is expected to take center stage. The RSI is stuck in the oversold (precisely at 30). The leveling motion puts weight on the sideways trading action. On the other hand, bearish influence on the price cannot be ignored especially with the MACD stuck in the negative territory. The decreasing bearish divergence emphasizes that bulls do have an upper hand.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin still locked under $5,500; Steem skyrockets
BTC/USD has been hovering close to $5,400, down 1.0% since the beginning of the day. BTC hit the intraday high at $5,475 but failed to hold the ground. Now it is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD could close the week above $0.16
Ripple price is trading at $0.1476 after correcting a subtle 0.76% lower from $0.1480 (opening value). There was an attempt to push the price towards $0.15 but XRP/USD hit a wall at $0.1492.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dancing at the edge of a cliff, freefall to $0.008 possible
Tron has a market value of $0.0105 on Thursday during the European trading session. Last week, Tron lost more than 60% of its value from $0.0185 to $0.00711.
BCH/USD freefall to $150 not out of the picture
Bitcoin Cash price is struggling to hold onto the support at $180. Advancements towards $200 failed to materialized. Bulls appear to be getting exhausted and are likely to step aside and allow Bitcoin Cash to make another dip towards $150
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.