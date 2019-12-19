Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD flirts with the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band

Bitcoin Cash had a hugely bullish day wherein it went up from $176.50 to $189 this Wednesday, going back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band in the process. After running out of steam at the $189 resistance line, the price fell to $185.70 . The price has since dropped to $185.65 and is sitting on top of the lower curve of the Bollinger band. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions , while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) i ndicates slight bearish momentum . The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is hovering around 35.60 .

