- The SMA 200 curve acts as an immediate market resistance.
- The RSI indicator is trending around 35.40, next to the oversold zone.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bears have control of the market for the fourth consecutive day. The price of the asset fell from $274 to $269.57, dropping below the $270 psychological level. BCH/USD is trending in a downwards channel formation and below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 200 acts as an immediate market resistance. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions, while the MACD shows increasing bearish momentum. The RSI indicator is trending around 35.40, next to the oversold zone indicating that the overall market sentiment is favoring the sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
