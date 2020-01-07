​​​​​​​Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD digs higher into the Bollinger Bands, $250 remains unconquered

- Bitcoin Cash vigorously defends $240 support after the rejection at $250.
- Technical levels remain intact in spite of the retreat from the resistance hurdle at $250.
Bitcoin Cash recovery is capped under $250 despite the positive start on Monday. The asset has also spent the last three weeks pushing for gains after finding a tentative bottom around $170. Several resistance levels hindered growth, including $180, $200 and $220. However, the surge yesterday blasted BCH above $240 where the resistance at $240 was tested.
Currently supporting the price that is teetering at $240 is the Bollinger Band 4-hour middle curve, the 50 SMA $216 and the 100 SMA at 205. On the flip side, the immediate upside is limited by the BB 4-hour upper curve and the hurdle at $240.
Technically, the current trend is positive and in favor of the bulls. The RSI’s defiance to stay above 70 suggests that bullish pressure is building. Besides, the MACD is moving sideways at +8.18 and features a bullish cross. If the technical picture remains intact, Bitcoin Cash is likely to push towards $250 while keeping the focus on $300.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
