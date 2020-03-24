Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD critical near-term descending trend line breach

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 1.50% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD has pushed further north of the key psychological $200 price territory. 
  • The bulls must break down the supply from $200-250 for greater upside momentum.

BCH/USD daily chart

The bulls are pressing for a significant range breakout, which has contained the price since 19 March, the barrier noted at $220-225. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

A push north of a descending trend line which had been capping upside from 20 March has now been a breach by the bulls. 

 

Spot rate:                225.70 

Relative change:    +1.50%

High:                        231.07

Low:                         218.48

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 226.2487
Today Daily Change 3.9790
Today Daily Change % 1.79
Today daily open 222.2697
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 236.1101
Daily SMA50 332.7464
Daily SMA100 300.8878
Daily SMA200 275.753
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 228.5326
Previous Daily Low 198.4748
Previous Weekly High 245.8036
Previous Weekly Low 147.0667
Previous Monthly High 496.9345
Previous Monthly Low 299.0373
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 217.0505
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 209.9569
Daily Pivot Point S1 204.3188
Daily Pivot Point S2 186.3678
Daily Pivot Point S3 174.2609
Daily Pivot Point R1 234.3766
Daily Pivot Point R2 246.4836
Daily Pivot Point R3 264.4345

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

BTC/USD is hovering around $6,700 at the time of writing. The coin has gained over 14% of its value in recent 24 hours as the cryptocurrency market enjoyed improved sentiments after the US FED announced its infinite stimulus program.

Dash is arguably the best performing cryptocurrency in the crypto market on Tuesday after Monero (XMR). Monero is up 15.2% on the day while Dash is trading 12% higher with a market value of $70.27.

ETH/USD hit the intraday high at $144.04 before retreating to $142.60. The-second largest digital asset is moving within a strong bullish trend on intraday charts, in sync with the market. 

TRX slipped to the 17th place giving way to Cardano's ADA, even though Tron's market value increased from $704 on Monday to $759 million by press time. 

This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday. 

